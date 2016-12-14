(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Communications Airmen go postal [Image 4 of 6]

    Communications Airmen go postal

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Meskill, a 35th Communications Squadron postal clerk, pushes a box through a processing belt at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. All Misawa personnel and families entrust postal clerks with processing and delivering mail between the installation and other facilities. After postal clerks receive a package, it is scanned into the United States Postal Service system which is connected to all U.S. post offices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 21:18
    Photo ID: 3079669
    VIRIN: 161214-F-MZ237-041
    Resolution: 5157x3601
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications Airmen go postal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    post office
    Postal service
    35th Fighter Wing
    Military
    Air Force
    Airman
    Aomori
    35th Communications Squadron
    Sadie Colbert

