U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Meskill, a 35th Communications Squadron postal clerk, pushes a box through a processing belt at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. All Misawa personnel and families entrust postal clerks with processing and delivering mail between the installation and other facilities. After postal clerks receive a package, it is scanned into the United States Postal Service system which is connected to all U.S. post offices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 21:18 Photo ID: 3079669 VIRIN: 161214-F-MZ237-041 Resolution: 5157x3601 Size: 2.49 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications Airmen go postal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.