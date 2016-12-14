Communications Airmen go postal

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachel Watson, left, and Airman Romel Macacgba, right, both 35th Communications Squadron postal clerks, tuck away packaged items at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. Misawa’s post office processes approximately 4,000 items on a weekly basis. If a package is not picked up within 15 days, it is sent back to the sender according to Department of Defense directive 4425.6-M, C3.2.7.1.4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
