U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reina Clayton, a 35th Communications Squadron postal service clerk, inputs item numbers into a postal system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. When items are sent, they receive a tracking number originating from the United States Postal Service systems which includes the sender and receiver information. The system connects to all postal services across the U.S. to show the location of the package at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
This work, Communications Airmen go postal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
