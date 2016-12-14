U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reina Clayton, a 35th Communications Squadron postal service clerk, inputs item numbers into a postal system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. When items are sent, they receive a tracking number originating from the United States Postal Service systems which includes the sender and receiver information. The system connects to all postal services across the U.S. to show the location of the package at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 21:18 Photo ID: 3079664 VIRIN: 161214-F-MZ237-008 Resolution: 5784x3837 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications Airmen go postal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.