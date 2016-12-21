Wing helps unit members during holidays

The holidays can be a tough time of the year for some unit members who may be separated from their friends and family by long distances or special situations. For several years now, members of the 932nd Airlift Wing have raised money and donated food and toy items to the 932nd Airman and Family Readiness office, which are then redistributed to those wing members most in need during this end of year holiday timeframe. Commander of the 932nd Airlift Wing, Col. Jonathan Philebum (left), stopped by to help Deb Teague (center), and his spouse Joanne Philebaum (right), on December 21, 2016, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Many individuals and squadrons gave money allowing the unit give out 61 food baskets and some gift cards as needed between Thanksgiving and Christmas to Airmen of the 932nd. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

