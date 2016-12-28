(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found off Big Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of a two-person kayak found approximately two miles west of the Captain James Cook Monument in Kealakekua Bay on the Big Island, Wednesday. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:41
    This work, Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found off Big Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

