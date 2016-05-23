Chaplain (Capt.) Charlie Dey and other wing chaplains offered a ministry of presence during a mock state emergency duty deployment exercise by providing a nightly Bible study after duty hours at a Missouri National Guard Base near Nevada, Missouri on May 23, 2016. During a deployment, a chaplain’s mission is to provide support to the Airmen who may be suffering personally or professionally and who may be seeking spiritual or emotional guidance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 17:28
|Photo ID:
|3079609
|VIRIN:
|160523-Z-WB313-014
|Resolution:
|2265x1500
|Size:
|826.85 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CLARK, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED
LEAVE A COMMENT