    Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED

    CAMP CLARK, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Chaplain (Capt.) Charlie Dey and other wing chaplains offered a ministry of presence during a mock state emergency duty deployment exercise by providing a nightly Bible study after duty hours at a Missouri National Guard Base near Nevada, Missouri on May 23, 2016. During a deployment, a chaplain’s mission is to provide support to the Airmen who may be suffering personally or professionally and who may be seeking spiritual or emotional guidance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    This work, Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED

    Air National Guard
    Chaplains
    Missouri Air National Guard
    State Emergency Duty Training

    • LEAVE A COMMENT