Chaplain (Capt.) Charlie Dey and other wing chaplains offered a ministry of presence during a mock state emergency duty deployment exercise by providing a nightly Bible study after duty hours at a Missouri National Guard Base near Nevada, Missouri on May 23, 2016. During a deployment, a chaplain’s mission is to provide support to the Airmen who may be suffering personally or professionally and who may be seeking spiritual or emotional guidance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:28 Photo ID: 3079609 VIRIN: 160523-Z-WB313-014 Resolution: 2265x1500 Size: 826.85 KB Location: CAMP CLARK, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplains provide morale boost during mock SED, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.