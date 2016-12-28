(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    40 years of Airlifters [Image 2 of 4]

    40 years of Airlifters

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 179th Maintenance Group perform routine morning maitenance on Dec. 28, 2016 at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The Ohio Air National Guard unit has a 40 year history of flying airlift missions since it received it's first C-130B model in the winter of 1976. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood\Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:40
    Photo ID: 3079587
    VIRIN: 161228-Z-XQ637-0005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 years of Airlifters [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    40 years of Airlifters
    40 years of Airlifters
    40 years of Airlifters
    40 years of Airlifters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Guard
    Airlift
    Air
    Mansfield
    C130H
    Ohio
    Hercules
    C130
    Mission
    40th
    179th
    Airlifters
    Always on Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT