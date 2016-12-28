Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Burgett works on the C-130H Hercules at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, during routine morning maitenance on Dec. 28, 2016. The Ohio Air National Guard unit has a 40 year history of flying airlift missions since it received it's first C-130B model in the winter of 1976. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood\Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:40 Photo ID: 3079582 VIRIN: 161228-Z-XQ637-0003 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 8.21 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 40 years of Airlifters [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.