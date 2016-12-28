Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Burgett works on the C-130H Hercules at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, during routine morning maitenance on Dec. 28, 2016. The Ohio Air National Guard unit has a 40 year history of flying airlift missions since it received it's first C-130B model in the winter of 1976. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood\Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 17:40
|Photo ID:
|3079582
|VIRIN:
|161228-Z-XQ637-0003
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 40 years of Airlifters [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT