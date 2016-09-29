(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Silent Words

    Silent Words

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham McNatt 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    160929-N-PJ969-313 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2016) Cmdr. Roy Hoffman, command chaplain, Naval Base San Diego, is the last person to leave the grave of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery following a ceremony on the ten-year anniversary of Monsoor's death. Monsoor was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on April 8th, 2008. Monsoor was killed while serving in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, with Naval Special Warfare Task Group Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Words, by PO2 Abraham McNatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    memorial
    medal of honor
    chaplain
    national cemetery

