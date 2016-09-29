Silent Words

160929-N-PJ969-313 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2016) Cmdr. Roy Hoffman, command chaplain, Naval Base San Diego, is the last person to leave the grave of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery following a ceremony on the ten-year anniversary of Monsoor's death. Monsoor was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on April 8th, 2008. Monsoor was killed while serving in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, with Naval Special Warfare Task Group Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)

