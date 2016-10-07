(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Belardo accepts 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Michael Belardo, the new 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, takes the guidon from Col. Kimbra Sterr, commander of the 131st Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony during the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing July drill weekend at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Belardo, previously the director of operations for the 509th Operations Support Squadron, is replacing outgoing squadron commander Lt. Col. Matthew Calhoun, who will serve as the new 131st BW vice commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 16:16
    Photo ID: 3079558
    VIRIN: 160710-Z-WB313-034
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 911.04 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belardo accepts 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

