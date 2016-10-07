Belardo accepts 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon

Lt. Col. Michael Belardo, the new 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, takes the guidon from Col. Kimbra Sterr, commander of the 131st Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony during the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing July drill weekend at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Belardo, previously the director of operations for the 509th Operations Support Squadron, is replacing outgoing squadron commander Lt. Col. Matthew Calhoun, who will serve as the new 131st BW vice commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

