Several Belvoir Hospital staff recently participated in an Emergency Department Provider Procedure Refresher Short Course, allowing providers to review and remain up to date on the newest evidence-based practices for high risk, rarely seen procedures.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3079542
|VIRIN:
|161228-A-N9231-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
