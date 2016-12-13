(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 1 of 2]

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds)

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Alexandra Snyder 

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    Several Belvoir Hospital staff recently participated in an Emergency Department Provider Procedure Refresher Short Course, allowing providers to review and remain up to date on the newest evidence-based practices for high risk, rarely seen procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 15:43
    Photo ID: 3079542
    VIRIN: 161228-A-N9231-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds)
    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    medicine
    simulation
    trauma
    navy
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT