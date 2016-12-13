Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 15:43 Photo ID: 3079536 VIRIN: 161228-A-N9465-001 Resolution: 3088x2320 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.