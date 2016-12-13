(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 2 of 2]

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds)

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Alexandra Snyder 

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    A participant during Fort Belvoir Community Hospital's Emergency Department Provider Procedure Refresher Short Course poses with the equipment used to allow doctors and nurses to practice closing chest wounds.

    IMAGE INFO

    When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds)
    TAGS

    medicine
    simulation
    trauma
    hospital
    army

