A participant during Fort Belvoir Community Hospital's Emergency Department Provider Procedure Refresher Short Course poses with the equipment used to allow doctors and nurses to practice closing chest wounds.
This work, When Seconds Count: Belvoir Hospital Trains for Battle (Wounds) [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
