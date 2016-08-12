Ron Hartley, Base Operations Support supply technician, issues mobility bag items at the supply warehouse during a deployment exercise Dec. 8, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The exercise scenario tested the mission readiness of Team Keesler for simultaneous world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
This work, Deployment exercise tests mission readiness [Image 1 of 32], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
