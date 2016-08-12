(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployment exercise tests mission readiness

    Deployment exercise tests mission readiness

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Airman Brenda Prudencio, 81st Force Support Squadron customer support technician, verifies deployment eligibility at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility during a deployment exercise Dec. 8, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The exercise scenario tested the mission readiness of Team Keesler for simultaneous world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 15:49
    Photo ID: 3079530
    VIRIN: 161208-F-BD983-010
    Resolution: 7096x4697
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment exercise tests mission readiness [Image 1 of 32], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    deployment exercise
    81st Force Support Squadron

