Deployment exercise tests mission readiness

Airman Brenda Prudencio, 81st Force Support Squadron customer support technician, verifies deployment eligibility at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility during a deployment exercise Dec. 8, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The exercise scenario tested the mission readiness of Team Keesler for simultaneous world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

