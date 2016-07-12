Deployment exercise tests mission readiness

Staff Sgt. Junior Avilma, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, provides direction to Airman 1st Class David Whatley, 81st LRS vehicle maintainer, as he transports cargo at the supply warehouse loading docks during a deployment exercise Dec. 7, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The exercise scenario tested the mission readiness of Team Keesler for simultaneous world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

