127th Wing at Selfridge

An A-10 Thunderbolt II and two KC-135 Stratotankers are seen near the Base Operations Building at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in the early morning hours of May 12, 2016. The two aircraft are flown by the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing, the host unit at Selfridge. The 127th Wing has been the host unit at Selfridge since 1971. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

