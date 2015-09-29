(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    127th Wing at Selfridge

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2015

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    127th Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II and two KC-135 Stratotankers are seen near the Base Operations Building at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in the early morning hours of May 12, 2016. The two aircraft are flown by the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing, the host unit at Selfridge. The 127th Wing has been the host unit at Selfridge since 1971. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing at Selfridge, by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Military
    Air Force
    Selfridge

    • LEAVE A COMMENT