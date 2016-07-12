(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNATTU Keesler holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony [Image 10 of 32]

    CNATTU Keesler holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Brant Pendleton, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler curriculum and instructional standards officerpauses for a moment of silence during a CNATTU Keesler Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in front of Allee Hall Dec. 7, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. More than 100 Keesler personnel attended the event to honor those lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler
    Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

