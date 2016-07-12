CNATTU Keesler holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

Keesler personnel attend a Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in front of Allee Hall Dec. 7, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. More than 100 Keesler personnel attended the event to honor those lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

