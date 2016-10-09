Col. Bill Boothman took command of the Missouri Air National Guard's 157th Air Operations Group during a change of command ceremony on the Parade Field at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, Sept 10, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)
This work, Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group
