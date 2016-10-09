Col. Bill Boothman took command of the Missouri Air National Guard's 157th Air Operations Group during a change of command ceremony on the Parade Field at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, Sept 10, 2016. He is shown here accepting the guidon from 131st Bomb Wing commander, Col Ken Eaves. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:07 Photo ID: 3079338 VIRIN: 160910-Z-CI242-001 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 2.46 MB Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.