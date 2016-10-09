(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group

    Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group

    JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Col. Bill Boothman took command of the Missouri Air National Guard's 157th Air Operations Group during a change of command ceremony on the Parade Field at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, Sept 10, 2016. L to r: 131st Bomb Wing commander Col Ken Eaves, Col Bill Boothman, outgoing 157th commander Col Rick Chapman, Technical Sgt. Nicholas Conrad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:07
    Photo ID: 3079334
    VIRIN: 160910-Z-CI242-002
    Resolution: 3000x1987
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Boothman Takes Command of 157th Air Operations Group [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    157th Air Operations Group

