Date Taken: 08.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 13:05 Photo ID: 3079212 VIRIN: 160822-F-XD793-1001 Resolution: 11520x5760 Size: 34.02 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. ARMY AIR FORCE STAFF SERGEANT JOHN G. "JERRY" JOHNSON [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.