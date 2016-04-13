(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training

    JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2016

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Wilson, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, supervises firefighting drills at the live-fire simulator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:27
    Photo ID: 3079184
    VIRIN: 160413-F-YH552-003
    Resolution: 4064x3251
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training [Image 1 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    firefighting drills
JBER
673 CES
    JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training
    JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training

    firefighting drills
    JBER
    673 CES

