U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Brooks, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, climbs an engine ladder while conducting firefighting drills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 12:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training [Image 1 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
