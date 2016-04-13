JBER firefighters conduct live-fire training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Brooks, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, climbs an engine ladder while conducting firefighting drills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

