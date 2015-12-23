(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wing assists in dignified transfer

    Wing assists in dignified transfer

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2015

    Photo by Capt. Valerie Camarillo 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Over 200 New York Police Department officers and Airmen from the units of the deceased troops lined up to honor
    their fallen colleagues during a dignified transfer December 23, 2015 at New Castle Air National Guard base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2015
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 11:22
    Photo ID: 3079077
    VIRIN: 151223-Z-GS427-001
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing assists in dignified transfer, by Capt. Valerie Camarillo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    DANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT