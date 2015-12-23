Wing assists in dignified transfer

Over 200 New York Police Department officers and Airmen from the units of the deceased troops lined up to honor

their fallen colleagues during a dignified transfer December 23, 2015 at New Castle Air National Guard base.

Date Taken: 12.23.2015 Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US by Capt. Valerie Camarillo