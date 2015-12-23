Over 200 New York Police Department officers and Airmen from the units of the deceased troops lined up to honor
their fallen colleagues during a dignified transfer December 23, 2015 at New Castle Air National Guard base.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 11:22
|Photo ID:
|3079077
|VIRIN:
|151223-Z-GS427-001
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wing assists in dignified transfer, by Capt. Valerie Camarillo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
