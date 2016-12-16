Sergeant Daniel Jenkins, Canadian army Advanced Warfare Center parachute instructor, shows Master Corporal Joey Miller, fellow CAAWC parachute instructor, exiting strategies to employ after flight during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 16, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. In addition to Canada, the nations of Botswana, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Singapore also participated.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:22 Photo ID: 3078874 VIRIN: 161216-F-OX377-002 Resolution: 2700x1797 Size: 840.29 KB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies [Image 1 of 10], by Amn Gregory Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.