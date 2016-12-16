(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies [Image 1 of 10]

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Airman Gregory Nash 

    23rd Wing

    Sergeant Daniel Jenkins, Canadian army Advanced Warfare Center parachute instructor, shows Master Corporal Joey Miller, fellow CAAWC parachute instructor, exiting strategies to employ after flight during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 16, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. In addition to Canada, the nations of Botswana, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Singapore also participated.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:22
    Photo ID: 3078874
    VIRIN: 161216-F-OX377-002
    Resolution: 2700x1797
    Size: 840.29 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies [Image 1 of 10], by Amn Gregory Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

