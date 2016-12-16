Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

Sergeant Daniel Jenkins, Canadian army Advanced Warfare Center parachute instructor, shows Master Corporal Joey Miller, fellow CAAWC parachute instructor, exiting strategies to employ after flight during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 16, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. In addition to Canada, the nations of Botswana, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Singapore also participated.
