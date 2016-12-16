Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Bier, 301st Psychological Operations Company airborne specialist, left, inspects Czech Republic army warrant officer Miroslav Kloupar’s parachute ensemble during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 16, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. OTD is the world’s largest annual multinational airborne exercise which included 120 jumpmasters and 4,000 paratroopers during this year’s event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash)

