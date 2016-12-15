(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies [Image 3 of 10]

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Airman Gregory Nash 

    23rd Wing

    Airmen from Moody Air Force Base’s 820th Base Defense Group board a CASA C-41A with U.S. Air Force and Army counterparts and German jumpmasters during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 15, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. The 820th BDG trained with domestic, Canadian, German, Italian, and Botswanan jumpmasters to share and learn airborne training tactics, and expand their experience through working with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:22
    Photo ID: 3078869
    VIRIN: 161215-F-OX377-005
    Resolution: 680x454
    Size: 108.6 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies [Image 1 of 10], by Amn Gregory Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

