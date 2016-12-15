Multinational paratroopers fill NC skies

Airmen from Moody Air Force Base’s 820th Base Defense Group board a CASA C-41A with U.S. Air Force and Army counterparts and German jumpmasters during the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 15, 2016, at Mackall Army Air Field, N.C. The 820th BDG trained with domestic, Canadian, German, Italian, and Botswanan jumpmasters to share and learn airborne training tactics, and expand their experience through working with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash)

