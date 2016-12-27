USAF Total Force Band Arrives in Pasadena, Calif.

Musicians from the United States Air Force Total Force Band arrive at their hotel in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 27, 2016. The USAF Total Force Band is kicking off the Air Force 70th Birthday Anniversary playing several venues in Pasadena culminating with their appearance in the Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

