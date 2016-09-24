(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER hosts annual Armed Forces Skeet Championship

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted the annual Alaska Armed Forces Skeet Championship at the JBER Skeet and Trap Range, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2016. The three-day championship was open to military members, retired military and civilians. Throughout the event competitors used 12-gauge, 20-gauge, 28-gauge and .410-gauge shotguns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)

    This work, JBER hosts annual Armed Forces Skeet Championship, by A1C Valerie Monroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    JBER
    Skeet and Trap Range
    Alaska Armed Forces Skeet Championship

