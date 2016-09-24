JBER hosts annual Armed Forces Skeet Championship

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted the annual Alaska Armed Forces Skeet Championship at the JBER Skeet and Trap Range, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2016. The three-day championship was open to military members, retired military and civilians. Throughout the event competitors used 12-gauge, 20-gauge, 28-gauge and .410-gauge shotguns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)

