Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted the annual Alaska Armed Forces Skeet Championship at the JBER Skeet and Trap Range, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2016. The three-day championship was open to military members, retired military and civilians. Throughout the event competitors used 12-gauge, 20-gauge, 28-gauge and .410-gauge shotguns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 23:26
|Photo ID:
|3078597
|VIRIN:
|160924-F-HC995-0875
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBER hosts annual Armed Forces Skeet Championship, by A1C Valerie Monroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT