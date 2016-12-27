U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a tour of the A-10C Thunderbolt II on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. A-10 pilots from the 47th Fighter Squadron briefed the cadets on the capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathan H. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3078462
|VIRIN:
|161227-F-ID393-016
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Academy cadets visit D-M, by Amn Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT