U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a tour of the A-10C Thunderbolt II on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. A-10 pilots from the 47th Fighter Squadron briefed the cadets on the capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathan H. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 21:17 Photo ID: 3078462 VIRIN: 161227-F-ID393-016 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.71 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Academy cadets visit D-M, by Amn Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.