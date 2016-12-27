(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Academy cadets visit D-M

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Airman Nathan Barbour 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a tour of the A-10C Thunderbolt II on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. A-10 pilots from the 47th Fighter Squadron briefed the cadets on the capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathan H. Barbour)

    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    D-M

