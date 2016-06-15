Maj. Tim Menges, a 560th Flying Training Squadron Instructor Pilot poses for a photo in front of a T-38C Talon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Menges landed his T-38C Talon at Victoria Regional Airport Jan 25, following a bird air strike that knocked out the jet's electrical power during a training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Martin/Released)
Crew, plane survive bird air strike
