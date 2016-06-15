(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crew, plane survive bird air strike [Image 1 of 2]

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    Maj. Tim Menges, a 560th Flying Training Squadron Instructor Pilot poses for a photo in front of a T-38C Talon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Menges landed his T-38C Talon at Victoria Regional Airport Jan 25, following a bird air strike that knocked out the jet's electrical power during a training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Martin/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:48
    Photo ID: 3078387
    VIRIN: 160615-F-ET654-001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew, plane survive bird air strike [Image 1 of 2], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Safety
    BASH
    Bird
    JBSA-Randolph

