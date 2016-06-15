Maj. Tim Menges, 560th Flying Training Squadron Instructor Pilot conducts a pre-flight inspection of a T-38C Talon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Menges safely landed at Victoria Regional Airport Jan 25, after a bird air strike knocked out the plane's electrical system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Martin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 15:48
|Photo ID:
|3078384
|VIRIN:
|160615-F-ET654-002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew, plane survive bird air strike [Image 1 of 2], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Crew, plane survive bird air strike
LEAVE A COMMENT