A fire truck routinely passes by as 932nd Airlift Wing maintainers work together on the flight line, checking over a plane, as another C-40C is prepped and awaits a mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois on December 21, 2016. The C-40C plane is used to transport the nation's distinguished visitor mission worldwide as part of the 932nd Airlift Wing, under 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command. The unit is made up of Mission Support Group, Medical Group, Operations Group and Maintenance Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

