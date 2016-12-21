(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    932nd Airlift Wing

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    A fire truck routinely passes by as 932nd Airlift Wing maintainers work together on the flight line, checking over a plane, as another C-40C is prepped and awaits a mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois on December 21, 2016. The C-40C plane is used to transport the nation's distinguished visitor mission worldwide as part of the 932nd Airlift Wing, under 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command. The unit is made up of Mission Support Group, Medical Group, Operations Group and Maintenance Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 14:32
    Photo ID: 3078370
    VIRIN: 161221-F-IR989-022
    Resolution: 1877x1063
    Size: 423.01 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Airlift Wing, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    932nd Mission Support Group

