CJCS USO Holiday Tour 2016

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and Chef Robert Irvine perform for service members at bases across Iraq for the Chairman's USO Holiday Tour, Dec. 25, 2016. Dunford, along with USO entertainers, visited service members who are deployed from home during the holidays at various locations across the globe. This year’s entertainers were Chef Robert Irvine, Wrestler Gail Kim, Musicians Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs, and Roastmaster Jeff Ross. (DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

