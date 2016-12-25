(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS USO Holiday Tour 2016 [Image 5 of 17]

    CJCS USO Holiday Tour 2016

    IRAQ

    12.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Country Music performers Kellie Pickler, her husband Kyle Jacobs, and Dave Baker perform for deployed service members at bases across Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016. Dunford, along with USO entertainers, visited service members who are deployed from home during the holidays at various locations across the globe. This year’s entertainers were Chef Robert Irvine, Wrestler Gail Kim, Musicians Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs, and Roastmaster Jeff Ross. (DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 11:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS USO Holiday Tour 2016 [Image 1 of 17], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

