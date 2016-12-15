New green belt course encourages innovation in USAFE

Airmen use a problem solving flow chart during a Green Belt training course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2016. Green Belt is a continuous process improvement initiative created in the commercial sector and harnessed by the Air Force to find better ways to accomplish the mission. This course was a streamlined version of the Green Belt course and is the first in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

