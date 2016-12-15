(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New green belt course encourages innovation in USAFE [Image 3 of 3]

    New green belt course encourages innovation in USAFE

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane  

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    Airmen use a problem solving flow chart during a Green Belt training course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2016. Green Belt is a continuous process improvement initiative created in the commercial sector and harnessed by the Air Force to find better ways to accomplish the mission. This course was a streamlined version of the Green Belt course and is the first in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New green belt course encourages innovation in USAFE [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Ryan Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFSO 21
    process improvement
    class
    training
    Green Belt
    ITO
    innovation

