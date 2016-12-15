Airmen use a problem solving flow chart during a Green Belt training course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2016. Green Belt is a continuous process improvement initiative created in the commercial sector and harnessed by the Air Force to find better ways to accomplish the mission. This course was a streamlined version of the Green Belt course and is the first in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 03:31
|Photo ID:
|3077393
|VIRIN:
|161215-F-RN211-0009
|Resolution:
|3596x2481
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New green belt course encourages innovation in USAFE [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Ryan Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT