380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member Senior Airman Eli stands guard near a flight line at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 17, 2016. “We are important because the people on base are depending on us to keep them safe while they work to execute the mission and we have to be there for them when they call,” Senior Airman Eli said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 02:14 Photo ID: 3077293 VIRIN: 161117-F-CO490-008 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.62 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.