380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member Senior Airman Eli stands guard near a flight line at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 17, 2016. “We are important because the people on base are depending on us to keep them safe while they work to execute the mission and we have to be there for them when they call,” Senior Airman Eli said.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 02:14
|Photo ID:
|3077293
|VIRIN:
|161117-F-CO490-008
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT