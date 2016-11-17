OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets

380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member Senior Airman Eli stands guard near a flight line as a KC-10 Extender prepares for departure at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 17, 2016. “I love my job because while others run from danger we respond to it,” Senior Airman Eli said.
