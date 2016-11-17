(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets [Image 2 of 2]

    OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member Senior Airman Eli stands guard near a flight line as a KC-10 Extender prepares for departure at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 17, 2016. “I love my job because while others run from danger we respond to it,” Senior Airman Eli said.

