380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member Senior Airman Eli stands guard near a flight line as a KC-10 Extender prepares for departure at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 17, 2016. “I love my job because while others run from danger we respond to it,” Senior Airman Eli said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 02:14 Photo ID: 3077291 VIRIN: 161117-F-CO490-002 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 2.42 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIR: 380 ESFS defends critical mission assets [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.