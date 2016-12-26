Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Spindler, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director, briefs Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on the agency's recovery operations at the DPAA facility Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 26, 2016. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathrine Dodd)

Date Taken: 12.26.2016
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
by TSgt Kathrine Dodd