(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA [Image 4 of 4]

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathrine Dodd 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    HONOLULU – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Spindler, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director, briefs Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on the agency's recovery operations at the DPAA facility as part of his visit to Hawaii, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe is the first Japanese leader to publicly view the site of the Pearl Harbor Attack since 1951. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathrine Dodd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 01:16
    Photo ID: 3077218
    VIRIN: 161226-F-KC722-002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Kathrine Dodd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan visits DPAA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT