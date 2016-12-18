Senior Airman Aaron Reams, 51st Force Support Squadron special programs technician, jumps for a slam dunk during a dunk contest at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 18, 2016. The contest was one component of the Osan Pacific-Wide Christmas Basketball Tournament, which pitted U.S. Army and Air Force teams from across the Korean Peninsula and other Pacific Air Forces bases against each other in a double elimination tournament, 3-point contest and dunk competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
This work, Osan dunk contest, by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
