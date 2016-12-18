Osan dunk contest

Senior Airman Aaron Reams, 51st Force Support Squadron special programs technician, jumps for a slam dunk during a dunk contest at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 18, 2016. The contest was one component of the Osan Pacific-Wide Christmas Basketball Tournament, which pitted U.S. Army and Air Force teams from across the Korean Peninsula and other Pacific Air Forces bases against each other in a double elimination tournament, 3-point contest and dunk competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

