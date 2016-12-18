(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osan dunk contest

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Aaron Reams, 51st Force Support Squadron special programs technician, jumps for a slam dunk during a dunk contest at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 18, 2016. The contest was one component of the Osan Pacific-Wide Christmas Basketball Tournament, which pitted U.S. Army and Air Force teams from across the Korean Peninsula and other Pacific Air Forces bases against each other in a double elimination tournament, 3-point contest and dunk competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 19:59
    Photo ID: 3077180
    VIRIN: 161218-F-AM292-0916
    Resolution: 4826x3217
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan dunk contest, by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    basketball
    contest
    air
    Osan
    Air Force
    Army
    dunk
    slam

