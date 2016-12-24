A Tunner 60K cargo loader waits as Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron offload cargo onto it at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. The 8th EAMS Airmen work around the clock to ensure cargo is loaded and offloaded efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
