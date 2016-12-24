A Tunner 60K cargo loader waits as Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron offload cargo onto it at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. The 8th EAMS Airmen work around the clock to ensure cargo is loaded and offloaded efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:32 Photo ID: 3076946 VIRIN: 161224-F-SB162-0030 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 8.06 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.