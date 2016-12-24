(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8th EAMS expedites the fight

    8th EAMS expedites the fight

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Tunner 60K cargo loader waits as Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron offload cargo onto it at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. The 8th EAMS Airmen work around the clock to ensure cargo is loaded and offloaded efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:32
    Photo ID: 3076946
    VIRIN: 161224-F-SB162-0030
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT