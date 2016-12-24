8th EAMS expedites the fight

Cargo waits as Airmen with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron prepare to offload it at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. The 8th EAMS Airmen work round the clock to ensure cargo is loaded and offloaded in an expedient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

