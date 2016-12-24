8th EAMS expedites the fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zephaniah Valdez, a ramp services specialist with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, assists moving cargo onto a Tunner 60K cargo loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. The 8th EAMS expertise in transportation and logistics enable them to inspect, temporarily store and load cargo such as munitions, blood, special operations cargo, hazardous materials, vehicles and medical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

