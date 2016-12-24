(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 4 of 8]

    8th EAMS expedites the fight

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron departs from an aircraft driving a Tunner 60K cargo loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. Tunners are used to load and offload heavy cargo, making transport on the flightline quick and efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:32
    Photo ID: 3076927
    VIRIN: 161224-F-SB162-0015
    Resolution: 7360x4696
    Size: 20.01 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight
    8th EAMS expedites the fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AEW
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    Af.mil
    Grand Slam Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Sothwest Asia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT