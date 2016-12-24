A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron departs from an aircraft driving a Tunner 60K cargo loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. Tunners are used to load and offload heavy cargo, making transport on the flightline quick and efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:32 Photo ID: 3076927 VIRIN: 161224-F-SB162-0015 Resolution: 7360x4696 Size: 20.01 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.