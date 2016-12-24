A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron departs from an aircraft driving a Tunner 60K cargo loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 24, 2016. Tunners are used to load and offload heavy cargo, making transport on the flightline quick and efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
Date Posted:
|12.26.2016 08:32
|Photo ID:
|3076927
|VIRIN:
|161224-F-SB162-0015
|Resolution:
|7360x4696
|Size:
|20.01 MB
Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th EAMS expedites the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
