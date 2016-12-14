A Different take on Familiar training

A Soldier with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, engages an enemy sniper position during a squad overmatch training exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2016. The unique training opportunity incorporated a multi-platform teaching approach built on existing Army warrior skills training programs with detailed focus on improving situational awareness, psychological resilience, teamwork, tactical combat casualty care, and human performance enhancement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman)

