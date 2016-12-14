(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Different take on Familiar training [Image 4 of 35]

    A Different take on Familiar training

    KUWAIT

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman 

    U.S. Army Central

    A Soldier with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, engages an enemy sniper position during a squad overmatch training exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2016. The unique training opportunity incorporated a multi-platform teaching approach built on existing Army warrior skills training programs with detailed focus on improving situational awareness, psychological resilience, teamwork, tactical combat casualty care, and human performance enhancement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.25.2016 11:20
    Photo ID: 3076796
    VIRIN: 161214-A-AP268-5342
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Different take on Familiar training [Image 1 of 35], by SGT Aaron Ellerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

