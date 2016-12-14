About 20 Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participated in Squad Overmatch, a new program designed to condense and enhance several existing Army training programs, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait Dec. 13-15, 2016.The course was inspired by information gathered from analysis of current programs throughout the Department of Defense and other agencies, including advice from industry subject matter experts. Squad Overmatch focuses in detail on improving situational awareness, psychological resilience, teamwork, tactical casualty combat care and human performance enhancement and has been in development since 2013 and is constantly updated with the latest data from across a broad spectrum of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.25.2016 11:23 Photo ID: 3076787 VIRIN: 161214-A-AP268-656 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.01 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Different take on Familiar training [Image 1 of 35], by SGT Aaron Ellerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.