USS San Antonio Homecoming

161224-N-DQ840-055 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Sailors man the rails as the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Austin/Released)

